McLennan County reports 5th coronavirus death

Officials report the victim was a 46-year-old Hispanic man who died at a local hospital the morning of June 18. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver previously indicated the number of virus cases among the Hispanic community were on the rise.

"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus' spread," the health district said in a release. "This is a tragic development, but not an unforeseen one."