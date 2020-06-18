McLennan County reports 5th coronavirus death

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported another coronavirus death June 18. This is the fifth death recorded in McLennan County.
Officials report the victim was a 46-year-old Hispanic man who died at a local hospital the morning of June 18. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver previously indicated the number of virus cases among the Hispanic community were on the rise.
"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus' spread," the health district said in a release. "This is a tragic development, but not an unforeseen one."
Also on KCENTV.com
- Texas unemployment benefits will soon require work search proof
- Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers
- Coronavirus mobile testing sites coming to Bell County
- Baylor Scott & White closing Moody, Bellmead clinics in July
- Fort Hood investigates claim Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed