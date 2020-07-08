McLennan Co. reports record 7 COVID-19 deaths, Bell Co. reports 1 new death Friday

The seven deaths Friday are a single-day record for McLennan County.

TEXAS, USA — A total of seven people died Aug. 7 as a result of contracting the coronavirus, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The seven reported deaths make Friday's deaths the largest singe-day record since the county began keeping track of the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include:

A 98-year-old white female

A 61-year-old white female

A 68-year-old African American female

An 81-year-old African American male

A 90-year-old white male

A 91-year-old African American female

An 83-year-old white female

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is now 62.

McLennan County had a total of nine virus deaths as of July 1, and has reported 53 additional deaths since that day. This means there have been 53 deaths in less than 40 days attributed to the virus in McLennan County.

The Bell County Public Health District reported another virus death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Bell County to 22. The victim in Bell County was a woman in her 70s that had been diagnosed with the virus in July.

A total of 43 new cases were also reported in McLennan County Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,889 with 2,995 of those recovered. An estimated 1,832 cases remain active in the county. Fifty-nine of those cases are hospitalized with 17 on ventilators.