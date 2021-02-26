x
McLennan County surpasses 400 COVID-19 related deaths

According to the COVID-Waco website, 406 deaths have been reported as of February 26.
Credit: Production Perig - stock.adobe.com

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County surpassed 400 coronavirus-related deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to the COVID-Waco website, 406 deaths have been reported as of February 26.

Principal of G.W. Carver Middle School Phillip Perry was the first to die of COVID-19 in McLennan County. He passed on on March 24, 2020.

McLennan County COVID-19 numbers as of February 26:

  • Total Cases: 24,966
  • Estimated active cases: 379
  • Total tests conducted:179,509 
  • Current hospitalizations: 63 
  • Estimated recoveries: 24,181 
  • Deceased: 406

