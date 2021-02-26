McLennan County surpasses 400 COVID-19 related deaths

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County surpassed 400 coronavirus-related deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to the COVID-Waco website, 406 deaths have been reported as of February 26.
Principal of G.W. Carver Middle School Phillip Perry was the first to die of COVID-19 in McLennan County. He passed on on March 24, 2020.
McLennan County COVID-19 numbers as of February 26:
- Total Cases: 24,966
- Estimated active cases: 379
- Total tests conducted:179,509
- Current hospitalizations: 63
- Estimated recoveries: 24,181
- Deceased: 406
