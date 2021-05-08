McLennan County to host 10 free vaccination clinics

The health district said the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Friday it would be hosting 10 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be August 9-14. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

The district said walk-ins are welcome and registration is available at the district's COVID-19 website. A minor must be with a parent or consenting adult.

The times and locations for the clinics are below.

Monday, August 9

Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Receive a free pizza voucher with your vaccination.

LaVega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop in the cafeteria

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Wednesday, August 11

The Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, August 12

The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mart High School, 1100 JL Davis, E Texas Ave.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

The Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series, 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Receive a free pizza voucher with your vaccine.

Saturday, August 14

Waco I.S.D. Family Fest at the University High School, 3201 S New Road

Waco High School, 2020 N 42nd St.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.