McLennan County to host 10 free vaccination clinics

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Friday it would be hosting 10 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The clinics will be August 9-14. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.
The district said walk-ins are welcome and registration is available at the district's COVID-19 website. A minor must be with a parent or consenting adult.
The times and locations for the clinics are below.
Monday, August 9
Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Receive a free pizza voucher with your vaccination.
LaVega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop in the cafeteria
2 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
Wednesday, August 11
The Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
2 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
Thursday, August 12
The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Mart High School, 1100 JL Davis, E Texas Ave.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
The Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series, 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza
6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 13
Bubba’s 33 Restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Receive a free pizza voucher with your vaccine.
Saturday, August 14
Waco I.S.D. Family Fest at the University High School, 3201 S New Road
Waco High School, 2020 N 42nd St.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Living Witness Missionary Church, 901 Colcord
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.