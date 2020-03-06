WACO, Texas — Waco and McLennan County officials are hosting their weekly press conference June 3 at 1:30 p.m. where they give an update on how the area is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials give an update on the case numbers, the phased reopening in the county and answer questions from the public and media partners.

Here are the highlights:

Dr. Jackson Griggs reported that McLennan County has eight active cases, with two hospitalizations. There have been a total of 123 cases and 45 are being actively monitored.

7,493 tests have been conducted on McLennan County residents as of June 1

Officials report that local hospitalizations remain very low, and have had more more than two at a time recently.

Local hospitals still have plenty of space to treat COVID-19 patients

McLennan County's positively rate in the past week has been 0.4% whereas the state average is around 5%

Judge Scott Felton recommends that gatherings remain at 10 or less people, but if people gather in larger groups he recommends social distancing, such as for Fourth of July gatherings