Michigan House cancels voting session after Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Michigan House has canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani visited Lansing last Wednesday to testify for hours before a Republican-led committee investigating alleged election irregularities.

Without wearing a mask, he pushed lawmakers to ignore the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump and appoint electors. House Speaker Lee Chatfield says multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session out of an abundance of caution.

