Midway HS to resume classes after 33 positive COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas — Despite 33 students and staff members at Midway High School testing positive for COVID-19, classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said out of the 33 confirmed cases, six were staff members and the rest were students in various grades.

Parents were told in the letter that they will be contacted by the school if their child was found to be in close contact with those who tested positive.

Though school is set to resume like normal, the letter stresses to parents to monitor their children for any potential symptoms before they go to school each morning and to keep them home if they do.