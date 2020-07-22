Midway ISD parents frustrated with school delays, concerned for mental and physical well-being of students

After the McLennan County health district announced school delays, Tuesday, parents are furious

WACO, Texas — Tuesday afternoon McLennan County Health District announced all schools can't return back to campus until after Labor Day, on September 7 and that has some parents frustrated and angry tonight.

"We have someone coming in and making drastic changes in our county out of nowhere," said Kelli Perry, a Midway ISD parent.

The frustration stemmed from the decision coming from the health district and not elected school board officials. "I live in Texas for a reason," said Hope Loomis, a Midway ISD parent. "I do not stand for someone coming in and taking the power when they are not an elected official."

Loomis said she felt comfortable sending her three children back to school, with how Midway ISD has handled the health and safety guidelines, and this she feels is a disservice to her kids.

"It is important for them to be learning in the classroom considering they haven't been at school since March," she said. "It affects them physically, it affects them mentally."

With this decision, athletics in McLennan County must also pause until September 7, which has Perry frustrated.

"Not so much for 5A/6A because that's statewide, but 1A-4A, which is pretty much all of McLennan County," said Perry. "That is going to put them at a disadvantage when the other counties aren't doing this."

Parents also expressed concerns of this being taken even further once September 7 arrives.