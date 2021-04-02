Midway ISD to open own COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

A spokesperson says they anticipate getting 300 shots to be administered on Feb. 11 and March 4.

WACO, Texas — Starting next week, Midway Independent School District is opening up its own clinic so its employees can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first dose will be available Feb. 11 and the second dose will be available March 4 at the High School Arena. They will be limited to employees who fall into 1A or 1B categories, defined below.

Midway ISD expects to get 300 shots as part of a deal between Acension Providence and Waco Independent School District, spokesperson Tracy Gebhard told 6 News. A news release anticipates the shots will be Pfizer.

Qualified employees must register and sign up for both vaccine doses (instructions below).

Family members are not allowed to get vaccinated at this time. Employees are also not required to get vaccinated at this time.

First dose:

Feb. 11

High School Arena

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second dose only:

March 4

High School Arena

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How to register:

1) In order to qualify for the vaccine, employees must fit into either 1A or 1B categories.

1A is for frontline healthcare workers. 1B are those who are:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



2) Register for a timeslot here using Midway email for both Feb. 11 and March 4.