Midway ISD to start school August 24

The delayed start will be for in-person and virtual learning.

HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Friday morning to push the start of the 2020-2021 school year to Aug. 24. The staff return date remained Aug. 6.

"This will allow our faculty and staff four more days of planning and training before students arrive," Superintendent George Kazanas said. "This extra time will be immensely valuable as we prepare for what is sure to be a very unusual school year."

The last day of school was moved to May 27. The district will still observe the Columbus Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day and spring break holidays. Graduation will be held in May.

The district said all staff will be required to self-screen daily and no visitors will be allowed on campus.

All adults in the building will cloth face masks or face shields. Students 4th grade and above will be required to wear a cloth face mask, except when participating in activities that cannot be conducted with a mask, like eating and exercising. Students under the age of 10 will be encouraged to wear a mask.

The district provided three scenarios for when a person can return after a positive test results.

24 hours with no fever without the use of medication; and

Symptoms have improved; and

10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Or

An acute infection test at an approved testing location that comes back negative for COVID-19.

Or:

A doctor’s note indicating an alternate diagnosis