MLB: 38 test positive during opening tests for COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. — As Major League Baseball looks to restart the season with Summer Camps across the country, the initial test results for players and staff as part of the mandatory Intake Screening process have been released:
- The total number of positive tests is 38, which is 1.2% of the 3,185 total samples collected and tested.
- 31% of the positive tests are players which 7% are staff members.
- A total of 19% different clubs have had one or more individuals test positive during the initial intake testing.
All of these tests were conducted under MLB's COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan prior to the workouts and full baseball activities that began today. Under the agreement, no players who test positive will be made public.
Related stories on KCENTV.com
RELATED: MLB makes 2020 rule changes official