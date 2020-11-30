Moderna asking US, European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic.

We just announced the primary efficacy analysis in the Phase 3 COVE study for mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that today, we plan to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA & conditional approval from the EMA. Read more: https://t.co/90FbcVHdWN pic.twitter.com/36tpY0QeFl — Moderna (@moderna_tx) November 30, 2020

The Massachusetts company revealed the new results Monday.

It says of 196 COVID-19 cases so far in its huge U.S. study, only 11 were trial participants who received the real vaccine.