More COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening in Bell County

Through a partnership with the California based company Curative, Leo Buckley Stadium will become a primary vaccination center in Bell County.

KILLEEN, Texas — Leo Buckley Stadium will be the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Saturday.

The clinic, hosted by the California based company Curative, will run from 9 a.m. to Noon. No appointment is required, according to Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

“We are excited to see if opening up the operation to walk-ins might make it more attractive to Bell County residents,” said Blackburn.

The decision to open an extra day of appointments on Saturday was made after Curative organizers noticed that hundreds of appointments earlier in the week went un-booked.

“We have heard that other vaccination providers around the state have seen similar trends,” Blackburn said. “Right now, we are trying to determine if we might be past the peak demand for vaccines in Bell County.”

Curative will continue to offer clinics Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the stadium.