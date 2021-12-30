More kids being hospitalized with COVID-19 has doctors concerned about school reopening

McLane Children's Hospital has 5-6 percent of it's beds with COVID-19 patients, a recent uptick according to lead staff.

TEMPLE, Texas — With COVID-19 cases sky rocketing across the country -- concern is shifting to the younger population since they're just days away from being back in school.

Doctors are concerned Omicron cases will surge even higher with kids getting back together after the holidays.

Chief Medical Officer at McLane Children's Hospital Dr. Dominic Lucia saw the same scenario when the Delta variant was surging back in the fall.

"We've been through this before, we'll get through it," he expressed.

With a lot of unknowns with the newest variant, Lucia says he and his colleagues and everyone else in the community need to stay vigilant on all fronts.

"We're worried as we go in in a high infectious zone time and you're going to have kids around each other a lot more," Lucia said. "Not just for COVID-19 but for flu, metapneumovirus -- those things are already spreading through the holidays and they're going to spread probably fairly rapidly once kids get back together."

Lucia says while more kids are getting hospitalized right now, this variant doesn't seem to be affecting kids as severely as the delta variant. He does also add that it's a little premature to just say that is what's going because we are early in the surge.

"We've seen with other different variants of COVID virus is that there's longer term effects with some of them and some kids come out not doing so well even though their initial signs and symptoms are mild," Lucia explained.

Lucia says COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. One to two percent of the beds at the facility had COVID-19 patients the last few weeks but now it's up to five to six percent.

"We are seeing lots more kids with it, we see kids that do get ill with it -- fortunately that's not as common yet as it has been had been with Delta and we're keeping our fingers crossed," Lucia added.

The Bell County Public Health District shared data with 6 News from COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

Of the children ages 13 to 19 years old who got tested Wednesday, seven percent were positive for COVID. In kids younger than 13 the positivity rate was at ten percent.

Lucia says symptoms they're seeing in kids that are being hospitalized right now are a runny nose, fatigue, headaches, and just generally not feeling well.

The problem is -- those are also common flu symptoms.

While Omicron is transmitting easily through our community, Lucia says they're also seeing a lot of flu cases.

"Flu is also really at an all-time high for this year," he said. "We're testing close to 15 percent positive for flu and so we're seeing kids that are sick with flu and also having fevers and having to miss school and go through the challenges that that brings."