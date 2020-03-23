WASHINGTON — The National Guard has laid out what it is doing in the country to help combat the coronavirus, this includes the deployment of 7,300 men and women to all 50 states, three U.S. territories and D.C.

Along with telling about the positive ways that the National Guard is helping U.S. citizens, it spoke directly about rumors that the Guard will be part of enforcing a national quarantine.

“With COVID-19, it’s like we have 54 different hurricanes hitting every state, every territory, and the District of Columbia. Some are Category 5, some are Category 3, and some are Category 1. Bur a historic event demands a historic response — and that’s what you’re seeing from the National Guard," said Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau. “I hear unfounded rumors about National Guard troops supporting a nationwide quarantine. Let me be clear: There has been no such discussion.”

A way that the National Guard is helping in Maryland includes working with state agencies to establish a pilot health screening location at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Also, the MDNG and Maryland State Police will begin food distribution assistance in Baltimore City this coming week, in coordination with the National Guard.

Current National Guard COVID-19 response missions include, but are not limited to:

• Delivering food in hard-hit communities;

• Manning call centers to be a knowledgeable and calming voice;

• Providing critical Personal Protective Equipment training and sample collection to first responders and hospital personnel;

• Supporting local emergency management agencies with response planning and execution;

• Providing support to testing facilities;

• Serving as response liaisons and support to state Emergency Operations Centers;

• Proving transportation and assessment support to health care providers;

• Assisting with disinfecting/cleaning of common public spaces;

• Collecting and delivering samples.

The National Guards of the 50 states, three territories and the District of Colombia have a very deep bench of nearly 450,000 experienced and proven Air and Army National Guard professionals.

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: 18 new positive cases, includes three children 13-years-old and younger

RELATED: DC now has a 'Love is Blind' show to connect singles from 'quarantine'

RELATED: 'God see us through' | Prayer wall outside of DC church unites the community

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.