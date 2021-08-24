Navarro Regional Hospital implements restricted visitor policy due to COVID

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — Navarro Regional Hospital updated its visitor policy Monday afternoon, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
Officials said the hospital will implement a restricted visitor policy.
The new policy will limit entry into the hospital. The policy will allow only one non-COVID-19 visitor per day; visitors must be 18 and older.
COVID-19 patients will not be allowed to have visitors unless exceptional circumstances, officials said.
Visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but may be adjusted depending on current census and staffing, according to officials.