Nearly two million Texans delay getting second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Health professionals advise Texans the importance of getting fully vaccinated to reduce the COVID-19 infection.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get their second COVID-19 dose after 21 days, but according to the Texas Department of State Health Services nearly two million Texans have missed their second dose.

Krishna Vukoti, Angelo Pharmacy owner and pharmacist, said two-in-three people Texans have received at least one vaccine dose, but that isn't enough. With the delta variant, many people have been hospitalized, even those who have been vaccinated.

“The percentage of protection the first dose offers is roughly 80 percent, after two weeks of the first dose. But if a person gets the second dose, that 80 would be pushed towards 95 percent protection,” Vukoti said.

Data released last week by Shannon Medical Center said the severity of the complications when a vaccinated patient gets infected with COVID-19 and hospitalized dramatically decreases. The vaccine reduces the severity and potential complications when a patient is COVID-19 positive.

“Everyone should receive both the first and the second booster shot. That way, our bodies are better equipped to deal with the COVID infection including the new mutations,” Vukoti said. “The U.S. FDA and the CDC, decided to give a booster shot for immunocompromised people. For those who have received their second dose, they are eligible to get their booster eight months later.”

Angelo Pharmacy is currently administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and will be receiving Johnson & Johnson in the next few weeks.