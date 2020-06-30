Ninth COVID-19 death reported in McLennan County, 162 new cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, by far the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The death was an 87-year-old Hispanic man. He died in a local hospital Monday, according to the health district.

The total number of cases in McLennan County was 957 with 753 active cases and 195 recoveries as of Tuesday afternoon. Thirty cases are currently hospitalized with four of the patients on ventilators.

The 162 cases reported Tuesday is the largest number of positive cases reported in a single day since the county started tracking cases. According to information from the health district, the age group with the most new cases Tuesday was the 20-29 age group. This age group makes up 44 of the 162 new cases.

Here is a breakdown of the age range of Tuesday's 162 cases:

8 cases in the 0-10 age range

12 cases in the 11-19 age range

44 cases in the 20-29 age range

28 cases in the 30-39 age range

27 cases in the 40-49 age range

23 cases in the 50-59 age range

20 case in the 60 and above age range

There have been a total of 18,109 tested conducted in McLennan County.

"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus' spread. COVID-19 affects every sector of our community," the health district said in a press release.