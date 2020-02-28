BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Health District said Friday morning there are no cases of COVID-19, which has become known as Coronavirus, in Bell County.

Director Amanda Robinson-Chadwell issued the release because of the growing concern surrounding the outbreak of the virus around the world.

"We are working closely with our local, state and federal partners, including Fort Hood, to maintain situational awareness and keep up to date on guidelines for preparedness," Robinson-Chadwell said.

She said people should focus on standard infection disease prevention measures which not only protect against COVID-19 but other diseases as well. Those measures include the following:

Avoiding individuals who are ill

Staying home if you are ill

Cover your cough

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, each time for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Robinson-Chadwell said the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services regularly update their websites on COVID-19.

She also said to keep an eye on the Bell County Health District website.

