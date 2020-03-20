HOUSTON — A Houston nonprofit is offering to pay recently laid off or furloughed hospitality workers up to 40 hours per week to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank during the government-ordered shutdown of restaurants and bars.

MFE Food is Love will compensate volunteers for their time at a rate of $7.25 per hour.

The organization has budget set aside for approximately 50 people for the next two weeks.

Beyond that, 100% of any donations made to www.mfefoodislove.org will be used to enlist more volunteers. The more money raised, the more people that Food is Love can support to work at the Food Bank, providing desperately needed assistance for the organization in a time of need.

"We've been supporting the Food Bank for years, and they're struggling right now. They're struggling in terms of money. They're struggling in terms of volunteers," said Jason Poon, Founder/CEO at Marine Foods Express and MFE Food is Love, and a partner at Riel Restaurant. "We already had money earmarked to donate to the Food Bank in 2020, and we decided to reposition those funds to help members of the hospitality industry that lost their jobs who would like to do something positive for the community and get paid. We have a limited budget set aside for this, so the more money we can raise, the more people we'll be able to enlist in support of the Houston Food Bank."

THE DETAILS

Who? MFE Food is Love is recruiting volunteers that have been recently laid off or furloughed due to the closure of bars and limited operations in restaurants in Harris County.

What? To keep it simple, the Houston Food Bank needs our help. With the current COVID-19 crisis, they need volunteers more than ever.

Where? At the Houston Food Bank – 535 Portwall St

When? Houston Food Bank has shifts from Monday to Sunday that you can choose from.

How? If you believe you are a candidate, please email us at benefits@mfeltd.com or DM us directly on our page. Limited spaces are available.

If you are not available to volunteer and you would like to support our cause, please consider purchasing our “Love” T-Shirt (email or DM us) and all proceeds will go to this specific cause or you can visit our nonprofit website at www.mfefoodislove.org to learn more about our historical causes and make a tax-deductible monetary donation.