Now Accepting Applications | COVID-19 small business grant applications are open

Applications available through August 5

TEMPLE, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to rage on in Central Texas and small businesses continue to be hit hard economically, the City of Temple has partnered with the United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce in hopes of helping businesses that are suffering.

“The primary goal of the program is to provide support so that businesses can retain jobs held by low to moderate income persons,” said Stephanie O’Banion, United Way CEO. “We are also hoping to provide assistance to microenterprises with low to moderate income owners. We know that these businesses are vital to the economic health and well-being of our community.”

The program is funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Funds and will use $90,000 of those funds to grant up to $5,000 to businesses with up to 50 full time employees at the time the business applies. Businesses with a low to moderate income owner are eligible to apply who have up to five full-time equivalent employees.

Businesses that do apply for the grant must show a loss of gross revenue as a result of COVID-19 in order to be considered.

Applications will be processed by an evaluation committee composed of the United Way, Temple Chamber of Commerce, and City of Temple staff due to the anticipated number of applicants and limited funding.

Applications will be accepted through August 5 at 11:59 p.m. on the United Way website.