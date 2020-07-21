x
All in-person classes delayed to Sept. 7 in McLennan County, health authority orders

The order not only delays in-person classes in McLennan County until after Sept. 7 but also all school sponsored events, including sports.
WACO, Texas — The Medical Authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District issued a direct order Tuesday that all in-person classes will be delayed for all public and private schools.

The order impacts every school district in the county and pushes back all school-sponsored events including sports.

Dr. Farley Verner said this is not a closure of schools.

“I believe these control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk for spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines," Dr, Verner said. "In conjunction with other measures already in place, the control measures contained in this order will further restrict and prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.”

Key points in the Order, which takes effect July 21, includes:

  • In-person classes and other school activities will not occur until after September 7th
  • On-line classes are allowed
  • Each school system will develop and submit a written plan on resuming in-person classes and activities to the Health Authority by Aug 21st

For more information on The Order, you can view that here.

