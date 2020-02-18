SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people in Washington State are under public health supervision for coronavirus, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

According to the department, 712 people are under supervision for the illness. These people are at risk of having been exposed to the virus and their health is being monitored by public health officials.

The number also includes people who have been close to others that have confirmed laboratory cases of coronavirus, as well as people who have returned from China in the past 14 days.

The department of health says one person has tested positive for the virus and 24 have been tested but did not have the illness.

There are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, now named COVID-19, in the United States.

The viral outbreak that emerged in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally, killing 1,670.

