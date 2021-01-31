Texas women who've received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine describe side effects

“I would rather feel cruddy for 24 hours than experience the full force of the COVID symptoms," said Renee Leal of the chills and body aches she felt after 2nd dose.

HOUSTON — Two women in Texas who have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are using social media to share their experience with the side effects of the COVID vaccine. On says that those side effects are preferable to the full force of COVID symptoms.

Both women are hoping their photos and their personal experience helps to start a conversation among their family and friends that may not have initially considered getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ellena Steward-Scott is a registered nurse who works within the Baylor College of Medicine health system. She says, "With minorities, especially Hispanic and African-Americans, it’s kind of like we have a skepticism of receiving vaccinations." But she wanted to share her experience with the two doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Scott said, "The arm soreness was a little bit more extreme than the flu shot," and that she will not feel totally safe until her whole family is vaccinated.

Renee Sanchez-Leal administers COVID-19 tests at her office in the Rio Grande Valley. She said, "The second dose, that one really hit me and it hit me hard. I felt like I was getting all of the symptoms.” Leal had chills, aches and a feverish feeling that came over her body in the hours after receiving the second shot.

But, she also says, "I would rather feel cruddy for 24 hours than experience the full force of the COVID symptoms,” said Leal. “Having lost a family member and really good friends to this disease, I wanted to make sure I could protect myself and my family.”

Both women say they took Tylenol to relieve their pain on the days they got their shots. Neither regret getting the vaccine. They believe their decision to share their experience is already helping people.

“I just had an X-ray technician reach out to me yesterday. He was very afraid to get the vaccine. And after I talked to him he did take the vaccination,” said Scott of the testimonial that allows people to connect with friends or neighbors they know. “Right. Because people have to be able to trust you. And I think being able to explain it as an experience, is important for people to see.”

Leal says she received multiple private messages that read, “if you got it and it’s okay then I feel comfortable now telling my family that it’s okay for them to get it.”

After a double dose of the vaccine… these women are feeling hopeful, “because I want to go back to Italy,” said Scott. “You know I want to travel, I want to do things that I miss, that me and my family miss.”

Ellena Steward-Scott interviewed with KHOU 11 News while wearing a face shield and a face mask. If you’re wondering why, you’re not alone.

The precautions still necessary even after getting the vaccine is one of the most popular questions posed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC answers with this: there’s just not enough information available to say when we should stop social distancing and wearing a mask. Scientists need to study the COVID-19 vaccines in “real world” conditions before making any recommendations.

Doctors also don’t know if the vaccine keeps someone from spreading the virus. You could just become asymptomatic, even vaccinated, and still spread the virus.