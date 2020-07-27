Planet Fitness will require masks at all gyms beginning August 1

The company said those who have medical conditions or prefer not to go to a gym while masks are required can call to have their memberships frozen

Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will require all visitors and staff to wear face masks beginning August 1.

The national fitness franchise made the announcement in emails to members and on its social media platforms.

We love your faces, ALL of them. But in the spirit of community and safety we are requiring all members to wear masks when in-club starting Aug 1st. You can’t mask a good workout so Mask Up and keep moving! Learn more at https://t.co/jqwDmD1Vm4 pic.twitter.com/lS35KxYpLD — Planet Fitness (@PlanetFitness) July 27, 2020

"Effective August 1, all Planet Fitness members...and guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs, at all times," the company said in its email to members. "Wearing a mask in public is proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that you can gym safely and confidently.

"This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!"

The company added it understands that working out while wearing a mask could be new territory for many members, but said its staff members will provide tips on ways to make it work for you.

Masks are available on-site for those who forget and leave their face coverings at home, the gym said.

Those who have a medical condition that prohibits them from wearing a mask while working out -- or those who would prefer not to use the gym while masks are required -- are advised to contact their local clubs.