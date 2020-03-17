POTEET, Texas — The Poteet Strawbery Festival has decided to postpone their 2020 event until sometime in the fall.

"The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association cares deeply for their community, their guests, staff and volunteers.," officials wrote Monday evening.

"After reviewing the CDC's latest recommendations, as well as input from local and state officials, the difficult decision was made to postpone the 2020 event from this April until later this Fall. We will announce the new date of the Poteet Strawberry Festival on Monday, March 23rd. "

Monday, the Centers for Disease Control amended their recommendation to restrict gatherings larger than 10 participants.

Festival organizers said the decision to postpone was "especially difficult because our local strawberry growers depend upon the support they receive from the guests that attend our event.

"The growers will need our support now more than ever because they have fresh fruit available now and in the upcoming weeks."

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is the latest in a string of San Antonio-area events affected by the coronavirus.

South by Southwest canceled their 2020 event, and Fiesta -- San Antonio's largest party -- was postponed until November 5.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Coronavirus calendar: Here's what's closed, canceled or postponed in the San Antonio area

Real-time updates: Doctor among three travel-related coronavirus cases in SA; Trump says no to gatherings with 10+; Malls limit hours

Rental properties ordered to suspend evictions for 30 days in Bexar County

Dollar General stores to make first hour of shopping for seniors

Gold's Gym, Orangetheory among fitness centers closing for now