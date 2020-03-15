SAN DIEGO — On the heels of President Trump suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days, the administration says they may restrict domestic travel as well. The administration says if they go into effect, the restrictions would be in areas where the virus is spreading at a faster rate.

Many travelers say they are taking their own precautions by washing their hands and minding where they touch.

During the European travel ban, foreign nationals who have traveled to Europe within the last two weeks will not be allowed into the United States. American citizens will be allowed in, but will have to be screened and self-quarantined for 14 days.

New domestic restrictions could cripple an already struggling airline industry with Southwest and other airlines reporting a large drop in ticket sales.

Jet Blue’s CEO, Robin Hayes, says the industry saw a 30% drop after 9-11 and goes on to say this virus is making the drop even worse than that.

