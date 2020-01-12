Problem Solvers Caucus, including Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzales, proposes a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill

The group of bipartisan lawmakers made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers came together on Tuesday to announce their idea for a new COVID-19 relief bill.

The group, which included Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R), Maine Senator Susan Collins (R), Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D), and Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzales (R), proposed a $908 billion relief plan, which they say would carry Americans through March of 2021.

"Today is a win for the American people, for common-sense, and for problem solving," said Congressman Joshua Gottheimer, a leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Senator Collins agreed with Gottheimer and argued that leaving for a holiday recess without providing a relief package would be wholly irresponsible of Congress, despite the deep divide between Democrats and Republicans.

"We've worked night and day throughout the Thanksgiving recess because we recognize that families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing, that hospitals are overwhelmed," said Senator Collins. "As we deal with the second wave or third wave of this pandemic, it is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief."

The group focused heavily on those in the hospitality and restaurant industry, stating that many business owners in these fields have suffered more than necessary.