These are the facts:

There have been 34 known cases of coronavirus in Texas.

11 of those have been from the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio. 23 are elsewhere in the state.

Fiesta San Antonio is still going ahead as planned, but organizers are monitoring the situation.

Community spread may have started in Texas in Montgomery Co. near Houston. There has been no community spread in the San Antonio area.

There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S.

President Trump has stopped travel to Europe, excluding the U.K., in the wake of wide community spread in some European countries. The travel suspension begins midnight on Friday, March 13, and will last 30 days.

Real-time updates:

Thursday, March 12

3:40 p.m.

The NCAA has cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments. In a statement, the organization said, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

2:12 p.m.

The UIL State High School Basketball Tournament in San Antonio has been suspended until further notice. The suspension will take effect following the conclusion of the 3A session this afternoon. Read more here.

2 p.m.

Major League Baseball has announced that spring training games are canceled. The MLB season to be delayed by at least two weeks.

1:00 p.m.

The second plane of cruise ship passengers from the Grand Princess has arrived in San Antonio. The passengers are those who are not showing symptoms and need to be in quarantine at JBSA-Lackland.

12:15 p.m.

The Spurs released a statement today saying the organization fully supports the NBA's decision to suspect games due to coronavirus concerns.

11:15 a.m.

The PGA announced the Valero Texas Open will be played without fans this year. "The health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA TOUR is our top priority," an official said.

11:08 a.m.

The Big Ten, the Big 12, the SEC, the ACC and others have canceled the remainder of their conference basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.

10:46 a.m.

Major League Soccer announced Thursday it is suspending its season. San Antonio FC will be affected. Read more here.

10 a.m.

Texas State University announced it will extend spring break for one week over concerns about the coronavirus.The campus will start preparing for a period of remote classes after that. The university joins a growing list of campuses taking extra precautions to keep their students, faculty and staff safe.

8:58 a.m.

Trading resumes after early circuit breaker: World markets are enduring violent swings. An early plunge of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt as a sell-off slamming global markets continued.

8:49 a.m.

Congress is shutting down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 in reaction to COVID-19.

8:38 a.m.

Trading halted after stock market plummets at the open. Dow Jones is down about 1,700 points right now, 7%. This is the second "circuit breaker" of the week, an automatic trigger that halts trading for 15 minutes in an attempt to calm the market. Read more here.

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump's campaign has canceled an event in Wisconsin next week because of the coronavirus, the AP reports. The “Catholics for Trump” event was scheduled March 19 in Milwaukee. Reelection campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted the cancellation was made “out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak.”

4:28 a.m.

US Dept of State issues a "Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel" statement -- "The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice."

4:25 a.m.

Wall Street futures headed into Thursday trading were down 5% as investors did not appear to be put at ease following President Donald Trump's address to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Dow futures were down 1,200 at one point this morning.

Wednesday, March 11

8:35 p.m.

The NBA has suspended its season after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. At that time, the game was canceled. Read more here.

8:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak. Trump says he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

4 p.m.

Many local and state colleges and universities canceled classes for next week. Several of them are moving students to online-only courses. Click here for that full list and details.

1:20 p.m.

The Montgomery County patient attended the Houston rodeo BBQ cook-off late last month, Houston's mayor confirms.

11:40 a.m.

The World Health Organization has officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic. Here is what that means.

10 a.m.

HoustonRodeo has been canceled for the remaining days due to coronavirus concerns.

Tuesday, March 10

8 p.m.

First plane of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Kelly Air Field. The passengers will be in quarantine at JBSA-Lackland after the ship was found to have people on board with coronavirus. None of the passengers are showing symptoms.

12:30 p.m.

San Antonio Metro Health has begun private coronavirus testing in San Antonio. The tests typically take two days to return results and can cost up to $2,400 without insurance.

12:00 p.m.

With so many more people coming to quarantine at JBSA-Lackland, we are taking a look inside the experiences of people being held in quarantine.

Monday, March 9

9 p.m. Flights depart Oakland with Grand Princess cruise passengers going to quarantine sites around the country, including JBSA-Lackland

5 p.m.

Smoke BBQ announces SXSW alternative event to allow artists from the festival a chance to perform.

2 p.m.

Grand Princess Cruise ship docks in Oakland, near San Francisco. Dozens of people from the cruise ship are expected to be flown to JBSA-Lackland for quarantine.

10 a.m.

Poteet Strawberry Festival says it will still carry on with plans for the festival despite coronavirus concerns.

7 a.m.

Fiesta officials release statement after the cancelation of South by Southwest in Austin, saying they will still continue with plans for Fiesta.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.