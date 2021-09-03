Retired Robinson ISD employee dies of COVID-19, family confirms

Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope said Debbie Chaneyworth had worked for the district for years.

ROBINSON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was posted Aug. 30.

A retired employee of the Robinson Independent School District died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, her daughter confirmed to 6 News.

Debbie Chaneyworth's daughter Becky Queen said her mother died of COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope said Chaneyworth worked with students and staff as a paraprofessional for years.

"She was that wonderful smiling face greeting students and seeing them off each day," Hope said.

Hope said Chaneyworth retired in 2020.

Chaneyworth is the third educator in McLennan County to die of COVID-19.

Two teachers at Connally ISD, Natalia Chansler and David "Andy" McCormick, died about one week apart the school district said. Both teachers taught at the junior high school.