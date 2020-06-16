San Antonio cancels Fourth of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake

The city is putting its official annual celebration on hold this year as the pandemic continues.

SAN ANTONIO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our normal routines and traditions, so too will Independence Day in San Antonio be different in 2020.

On the same day that Texas announced a new record high in coronavirus hospitalizations, the city said its official Fourth of July party and fireworks show, held at Woodlawn Lake Park, won't go on this year. The city chalks the decision up to its practicing "an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

While the state earlier this month said the organizing of large outdoor gatherings is permissible, it also gave leeway to municipalities to impose limits with the guidance of health officials.

In the city's statement on Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg encouraged San Antonians to celebrate responsibly, recommending that social distancing be practiced wherever possible and that masks be worn when it isn't.

"The actions we take now will ensure that we are all around for holidays and celebrations next year," Nirenberg is quoted as saying in the release.