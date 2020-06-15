IOWA, USA — Sunday marks the first official day of summer, and with more and more places beginning to reopen, travel plans will inevitably heat up.

But the pandemic isn't over, so there are still plenty of precautions to take when you go on that much-needed vacation.

First, the CDC says to really consider where exactly you're going and what kind of infection rate the location is seeing.

Secondly, keep in mind what the COVID-19 case count is where you're from, and the likelihood of whether or not you've been exposed to the virus.

Once you figure out whether or not you should be traveling, and where you go if you can, then you can start planning in earnest.

Of course, there are several health precautions to keep in mind:

Clean your hands often; wash them with soap for at least 20 seconds when possible, and also keep hand sanitizer on you as much as possible.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth if at all possible

Wear a face covering

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Pick up food at drive-thrus, curbside restaurant services and stores

As far as what to bring on your trip, here are some things that could help limit your exposure save you some trouble:

If you take any sort of medicine, bring enough of it to last the entire trip so you don't have to worry about restocking

Pack non-perishable food, in case restaurants are still closed

Bring a cloth face covering to wear in public

Bring disposable wipes and gloves for when you need to stop to fill up on gas

You'll also want to utilize your cell phone as much as possible. Use it to plan your day, see what's open and what isn't and see what rules different establishments have in place.

Also, if you're doing anything like tent camping, you'll probably want to bring a portable charger as well.

