'She is loved immensely' | SAISD elementary teacher dies of COVID-19, district says

Melissa Martinez taught at Rogers Academy, according to SAISD officials. She had completed her sixth year with district at the end of the last school year. She was last on the campus the first week of June.

The district said in a statement: "Ms. Martinez was an amazing teacher and genuine person. She was passionate about her students, creative beyond measure, and always willing to help anyone in need. She loved being a teacher and it showed in her smile and beautiful laughter. She is loved immensely and will be greatly missed by the Will Rogers Academy Family."