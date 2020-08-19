Sam Houston State canceled its graduation and fall sports — but hosted a Tiffany Haddish comedy show

The school allowed up to 675 students into its indoor Johnson Coliseum to watch comedian Tiffany Haddish on the first day of classes.

Sam Houston State University welcomed students back for an uncertain fall semester this week with a free, in-person comedy show starring movie star and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The indoor event, held on the first day of class, allowed up to 675 students into the school’s Johnson Coliseum, which has a capacity of roughly 6,000 people. It angered some students and staff members who worried the school isn’t taking student safety in the coronavirus pandemic seriously, according to the Texas Tribune.

The event happened during a week in which universities around the country are beginning to realize the risks of having students on campus and changing their policies accordingly.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame moved their classes online this week after seeing surges in coronavirus cases.

Other outbreaks have been reported on campuses all over the country.

Sam Houston State is proceeding with a hybrid model of online and face-to-face instruction and is hosting an array of in-person events during its Welcome Week, including a “speed friending” event and Greek life gatherings.

SHSU Student Activities Meet the President is TODAY at 11:00 AM in the Bearkat Plaza! Hear f... rom Dr. White and enjoy FREE Chick-fil-A*, T-shirts*, Welcome Packs* and MORE! See you there! Social distancing and masks are REQUIRED! *while supplies last*

The comedy show required face coverings, in accordance with university policy.

Event coordinators provided a mask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer to every student. Staff placed in the audience enforced the mask requirement, SHSU spokeswoman Emily Schulze said.

Schulze said the venue was sanitized before the event, all employees wore face masks and shields and “22 air handling units in the coliseum provided abundant fresh air circulation throughout.”

Seating was spaced in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Schulze said, which meant leaving every other row vacant.

Leaders of the university’s Welcome Week were shown sitting in folding chairs distanced from one another at the venue in the moments before the event, according to a photo the school’s Department of Student Activities posted on Facebook Tuesday evening.

The university said the event was held indoors as part of a contractual agreement with Haddish and justified its choice to host the event in person by affirming its wish to “provide a safe, controlled environment where students can carefully socialize in a place where precautions are being enforced.”

SHSU responded Thursday with a list of the precautions taken for the event:

"Social Distancing Signage was placed on floors (inside and outside), windows, restrooms, etc.

A maximum facility capacity of 675 students (only) was enforced within a venue that typically has a seating capacity of 6,110.

Contactless entry was used. There was not a ticketing system. Instead students verbalized their Student ID which was then entered into the system. Once confirmed, they were given a wrist band to place on themselves.

Face coverings were required.

All employees wore face masks and face shields.

The facility was sanitized and sprayed before the event.

22 air handling units in the coliseum provided abundant fresh air circulation throughout.

Seating was socially distanced, following CDC Guidelines (every other row was left vacant).

Staff were placed throughout the audience monitoring and ensuring face masks were worn the entire time.

A ‘Return To Campus Safety Video’ was shown five times prior to the show (every 10 minutes for 1 hour). Student emcees, on stage prior to the show, reminded students of safety precautions and protocol in between the video segments.

A small bottle of personal hand sanitizer was given to each student entering the facility. A mask was also provided, if they did not already have one.

Students were asked to remain in their seats post show, and then dismissed by sections.

There was no ‘meet and greet’ or photos taken pre or post show with the artist."