Sam's Club recently announced that its stores are implementing new operating hours to address the need to restock, clean and sanitize the stores.

Starting Tuesday, March 17 Sam's Club locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, the hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's an unprecedented time for all of us and we know we have had out-of-stock items in our clubs," Chief Executive Officer Kath McLay said in a press release. "We continue to work around the clock to restock those items as we know it's so important to get you and your families the things you came in for."

According to the release, the stores may also limit the quantity of certain items club members can purchase.

The tire and battery center hours will move to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until further notice. Members with existing appointments will still have those appointment times honored.

Pre-scheduled club pickup order will still be available for pickup starting at 7 a.m. Members can also use the "Scan & Go" feature in the Sam's Club app to add items to their carts and skip the checkout line, according to the release.

Club Pickup times, optical, pharmacy and fuel hours all remain the same.

