WACO, Texas — Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a shelter-in-place throughout the city Monday morning

Deaver said all businesses that are not essential must close. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m.

Deaver said the city council would meet Tuesday morning to discuss extending the order to April 7.

Businesses that are considered essential include healthcare, television, gas stations, grocery stores and daycares.

All public gatherings are prohibited under the order.

Deaver said only one member of a household should go to the grocery store at a time.

"I think this action is inevitable and the sooner we take it the better chance we have of containing it," Deaver said.

He said outdoor activity like walking, riding and hiking were allowed but said people should remember to follow the six feet social distancing guidelines.

Deaver said he chose to issue the order after Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday he would not be doing the same for the entire state.

As of Monday morning, the Waco-McLennan County Health District had confirmed 17 positive cases of COVID-19.

A violation of the order would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or up to 180 days in jail.

