CLINTON, Iowa — Social isolation may be designed to keep us safe and healthy, but it may be impacting our kid's mental health.

Mother of two girls, Erica Brown is concerned about the adverse mental health consequences of social isolation.

"At first it was really difficult because they didn't understand. "

She says her three-year-old daughter Mavis, doesn't understand.

"My oldest daughter, it was even harder for her to understand.... There's a little bit more anxiety and wanting to know why."

Child therapists say for younger children, missing out on play can take a toll.

"When you remove that playful interaction, you remove that buffer for fear and depression," says Youth and Family Services Director at Vera French, Jen Cobb.

Erica says with her kids being stuck at home, they're missing essential interactive experiences.

"In our oldest we have noticed some changes... The frustration of wanting to go out and play with her friends, now that the weather is nicer."

Jen says adults aren't good playmates. She says adults can get boring and they don't have the stamina to keep up.

"Its been a huge impact to not have that ability to learn cognitively and social and emotionally."

A pre-school teacher, Erica tries to get creative with her girls. She understands however, that they need to be around children their own age.

"To have that social interaction to work through problems, to just be able to have fun and play."

Jen says its vital parents and guardians keep an open, non-judgmental relationship with their kids, to ensure children feel comfortable coming to them for help and advise.