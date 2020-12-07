Some North Texas water parks are still open this summer, despite the rising cases of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas — This story may be continuously updated as more closures or opening are announced.
COVID-19 pool and water park closures mean a bummer of a summer for families looking to beat the Texas heat.
Here’s a list of places that are open and those that are closed for the summer.
What’s open
Hurricane Harbor
One of the largest and most popular water parks, Hurricane Harbor, is open but reservations are required. Click here for more information.
Epic Waters
This indoor water park in Grand Prairie is open seven days a week. Click here to see COVID-19 regulations.
Great Wolf Lounge
This indoor water park Grapevine is open for the summer season. Click here for dates, times and availability.
Hawaiian Falls
Hawaiian Falls locations in Roanoke, Mansfield, The Colony and Garland are open.
City of Arlington facilities
Click here for information on city of Arlington aquatic centers open this summer.
What’s closed
NRH20
The popular water park operated by the City of North Richland Hills is closed for the 2020 summer season.
City of Dallas facilities
On July 9, the City of Dallas announced all aquatic facilities would remain closed for the summer, citing record high COVID-19 daily numbers.
City of Fort Worth facilities
The City of Fort Worth announced July 10, its swimming pools will not open this summer.
City of Denton facilities
All City of Denton pools are closed, including Water Works Park, Denton Natatorium and Civic Center Pool.
City of Irving facilities
All aquatic centers operated by the city of Irving are closed for the summer.
