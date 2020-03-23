AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a person working in the Carrollton Driver License Office was lying about getting a positive test for COVID-19.

DPS said the person told them last Thursday about the positive test but in their efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, DPS learned the person had in fact tested negative.

The department is taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against this employee for providing false information.

"As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority," DPS said in a press release. "Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today. We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again."

