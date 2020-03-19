TEMPLE, Texas — Trinity Church of Temple will offer a daily drive-thru prayer service until further notice.

The church said the "prayer line" would go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They were also looking for volunteers to help with the prayers.

The church hasn't been holding in-house services since the spread of the coronavirus.

Pastor Ed Dowell said they would not be holding services in order to follow the guidelines put forth by Bell County Judge David Blackburn that requires no gatherings of 50 people in one place.

