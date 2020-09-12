Temple food pantry needs help ahead of the holidays

Feeding America estimates nearly 20% of the population struggling to put food on the table this holiday season.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Love of Christ Food Pantry said they have struggled at times to keep up with the demand for food during the pandemic. They told 6 News their food supply is lower than normal as the demand for food grows in Central Texas.

"This has been a rough year. Since March, we've seen a 139% increase of people right here in Bell County, desperately needing food," volunteer Kelly Thomas said. "One in four children are struggling to eat regularly and one in five adults are also struggling."

Feeding America, the nation's largest anti-hunger organization, said millions of Americans have turned to food banks for the first time in 2020. They've distributed about 4.2 billion meals in an eight month period, almost a 57% increase since last year.

Feeding America reports that 64,000 people in Bell County are food insecure and nearly 46,000 are the same in McLennan County.

"Right now we are currently in need of food items like green beans, pinto beans, shelf-stable milk and any type of canned goods," Thomas said.

Clothes are also in need for the pantry, which runs a store on-site where they give away clothing to those who need them, no questions asked.

"We also have a great need for things to help keep people warm this winter," she said. "Jackets, blankets and any clothing items that help keep them warm are being accepted."

Thomas also said that hygiene items and items for babies are needed because people always ask for diapers, wipes and formula.

Volunteers are also wanted as they work to continually give to those who need each week, and in some cases, every day because no one is turned away if they stop by.

"You hear the tremor in their voice as they share their story., you hear the tears in their eyes as they tell you they can't provide for their family," Thomas said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time at the pantry, the best way to do so is to message them on their Facebook page and set up a time to see them.