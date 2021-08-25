City of Temple to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple will host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents starting Aug. 26.
The testing site will be at the parking lot next to Wilson Park, located at 1909 Curtis B Elliot Drive in Temple, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be open from Aug. 26 to Sept. 17.
The testing site will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard. Anyone interested in getting tested is encouraged to bring an ID, the city said. Registration is not required.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- A dry cough and shortness of breath
- Feeling very tired
- Muscle of body aches
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting