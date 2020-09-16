Re-opening Texas more? Gov. Abbott schedules noon press conference

This will be Abbott's first live address since hinting at reopening more of the state in a tweet last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first hinted through a tweet that expanded reopening plans may be in the works for the state, the governor will address the state during a live press conference today.

The governor's office yesterday only said Abbott will "provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19."

“I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have any more lockdowns despite demands from mayors and county judges insisting on lockdowns. Since my last orders in July, COVID numbers have declined, most importantly hospitalizations. I hope to provide updates next week about the next steps,” Abbott wrote in the tweet.

Many bars and nightclubs in Texas are still closed. Restaurants can only operate at 50 percent capacity. Hair and nail salon capacity is limited because of six-foot distancing rules. Churches and places of worship are the same. Stores and other businesses are still heavily restricted and implement a variety of mask protocols, social distancing guidelines and plastic customer guards.

Locally, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she wants to see the county's positivity rate continue to come down and that she could lower the county's COVID-19 threat level to orange in a matter of days if the trends continue.

She says coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU rates have dropped enough, but counts still need to dip a little further.