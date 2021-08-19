Gov. Abbott's office releases statement on the Regeneron antibody treatment he received

Abbott also announced the state will add more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers over the next week.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The governor's office issued the following statement on Thursday, saying the antibody treatment is widely available.

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals. Today, the Governor announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas. That is in addition to more than 140 providers that are providing antibody treatment at hospitals and clinics across the state.”

The FDA approved it back in November as an emergency use drug for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases or for those who are high-risk, including those over 65 and anyone with a chronic medical condition.

The FDA has not approved it for those already hospitalized for COVID-19.

Both adults and children over the age of 12 can get it. Texas and Florida have set up clinics providing the treatment. It is available in the Houston area, but officials say demand is high and supply is low. And it might not be an option for everyone.

Infusion centers are already open in Austin, Corpus Christi, Conroe, Harlingen, and Lubbock, according to Abbott's office.

It's also available at some hospitals, including Houston Methodist.

The state will deploy 2,700 additional medical personnel this week to help in hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, according to Abbott.