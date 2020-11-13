COVID-19 treatments that helped President Trump coming to Texas, Gov. Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott told a Houston TV station that Texas will receive a shipment of the drug that helped cure President Donald Trump.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week of record-breaking new case counts for COVID-19 in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will get a shipment of a therapeutic drug that helped cure President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

In an interview with KTRK-TV, Gov. Abbott said Texas will receive the Regeneron therapeutic drug, which could help people battling the virus. There's another therapy that's also coming to the state.

"As early as next week, now we will begin shipping across Texas, including in the Houston area, this new antibody therapy that's been issued by Eli Lilly and then coming a week or two after that will be the Regeneron therapeutic drug," Abbott said. "This is the same drug that was taken by President Trump that allowed him to quickly overcome the COVID challenge. And so for anybody who gets COVID, we will now have drugs available."

In a release sent by Abbott's office Friday, state leaders clarified the drug is called Bamlanivimab, also known as Lilly Monoclonal. Infectious disease expert and Texas Medical Association COVID-19 task force member Dr. Jan Patterson explained the antibody therapy infusion is similar to Regeneron.

"With this infusion, you actually get some laboratory-made proteins that are laboratory-made antibodies against the virus that help prevent the virus from entering cells," Patterson said. "It's a very early treatment that simply helps prevent progression."

The drug infusion is meant for high-risk people diagnosed with the coronavirus, but prior to any hospitalization.

"Obesity is a big risk factor for progression, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and immunosuppressed patients," Patterson said. "In those patients that are at high risk for progression, this could be a good tool to help prevent hospitalization and morbidity mortality."

Patterson said to be effective, the infusion must be administered early after diagnosis.

Gov. Abbott said in the release Friday the drug would be distributed to hardest-hit areas first. In the Austin area, Baylor Scott and White hospitals anticipate receiving the antibody therapy. A spokesperson for St. David's HealthCare said infectious disease experts "are working closely with the state on details related to the administration of this medication." Ascension Seton did not respond to KVUE's email asking if the hospital system would receive any of the antibody therapy.

Gov. Abbott also seemed encouraged by recent COVID-19 vaccine development news and seemed hopeful that 20 million doses will be available by the end of the month. He attributed that number to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

In the interview with KTRK, Gov. Abbott emphasized the importance of making sure the treatments and vaccine are first available to frontline healthcare workers and people at the highest risk of dying from the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials are trying to figure out another hurdle when it comes to distributing the vaccine: How to store it.

The vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, which calls for an ultra-cold freezer. While big-box pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS say their facilities are fully equipped to store Pfizer's vaccine, many pharmacies and medical providers do not have freezers of that capacity, according to Good Morning America.