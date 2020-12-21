Gov. Greg Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

KVUE will live stream his vaccine shot on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the state receives hundreds of thousands of doses over the span of a couple of weeks.

According to the office of the governor, he will receive the vaccine at the Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. KVUE plans to stream his vaccine injection on-air, on KVUE.com and on KVUE's YouTube channel.

On the first week of the vaccine distribution, the state of Texas received more than 220,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the second week of distribution, which starts Dec. 21, Texas health officials said they expect to receive more than 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, almost 160,000 will be the Pfizer vaccine and more than 460,000 will be from Moderna, officials confirmed.

At a press briefing on Dec. 17, Gov. Abbott said that within the month of December, more than 1 million Texans will receive the vaccine.

Right now, the lead recipients of the vaccine are doctors and nurses on the frontline," said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott said Texas is working to vaccinate the most vulnerable Texas residents next, which includes those in nursing homes or others with medical conditions that put them at risk.