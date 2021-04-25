Texas health officials encourage people to get vaccinated now as hub demand drops

The Texas Department of State Health Services wants vaccine to be accessible, but not sitting around. They want Texans to get it wherever possible.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services said 10.4 Million Texans have gotten the first vaccine shot and another 6.8 Million are fully vaccinated. Even when all Texans that got the first shot get the second, however, that's still less than half of all people eligible, and still not reaching herd immunity.

DSHS Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel Chairwoman Imelda Garcia told media Thursday that vaccination has slowed.

"It seems we've gotten to the point that most people eager to get vaccinated have gotten at least their first dose," Garcia said. "The next phase will be about helping ensure vaccine is more easily available to folks that will not go as far out of their way."

This means the state may be moving away from approving vaccine for mass clinics supported by vaccination hubs.

"We've seen reduction in vaccine requests coming from our big hub providers, and that means continuing a shift from mass vaccination sites to doctors' offices and pharmacies," she said.

At the same time, the Curative drive-thru vaccine site set up last week left hundreds of appointments open. Bell County did not request vaccine for this week, spokesman James Stafford said, because they currently have a surplus.

Curative still has several hundred slots available in Bell County for Tuesday, April 27th, and will start making slots available for Wednesday and Thursday as those start to fill up. Here's now to make an appointment.

The provider also held a first-come first-serve vaccine clinic on Saturday and vaccinated 193 people that day.