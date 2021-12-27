Texas exhausts supply of monoclonal antibody treatment as omicron cases surge

Infusion centers across the state will not be able to offer monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 omicron patients until next month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas infusion centers offering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 omicron patients across the state have exhausted their supply and will not be able to offer it again until January.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands do not have supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant. The centers get the treatment from the federal government, which is facing a national shortage as cases surge.

They will not be able to offer it until federal authorities ship additional courses of sotrovimab to Texas in January.

Those who had appointments scheduled this week will be notified directly and advised further, DSHS said.

Other monoclonal antibody treatments, such as the one made by Regeneron, are not effective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 90% of new cases in Texas. Infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with non-omicron cases of COVID-19.

The DSHS said two new oral antiviral drugs authorized last week by the FDA – Pfizer’s paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir – will be available soon but will have a limited initial supply.

Those with COVID-19 infections at a high risk of hospitalization and death should contact their health care provider to discuss treatment options.

The DSHS is asking all Texans to protect themselves from a severe COVID-19 case by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, getting a booster as soon as eligible and continuing to take precautions to prevent being exposed to the virus and spreading it to others.