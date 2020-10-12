Texas pauses A-F grading for 2020-21 school year; STAAR test to proceed

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that it will pause A-F ratings for the 2020-21 school year due to the "ongoing disruptions associated with COVID-19."
The STAAR test will proceed "in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow."
“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives. The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff in our schools this year, while working to ensure students grow academically,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year."
Students' success on the STAAR test is incorporated into teacher evaluations at some schools. The TEA said that component can be removed this year and the test results will not be used for accountability purposes.
The test will be available to every eligible student and will be administered on campuses across the state or at other secure testing sites.