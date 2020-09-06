Texas has set a record high for the second straight day for patients who are hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday.

There are 2,056 coronavirus hospitalizations, up from 1,935 reported Monday.

It's the same day that Dallas County tied for the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 298. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says testing has continued to ramp up this week.

Seven deaths were reported in the county Tuesday, ranging from a Mesquite woman in her 30s to a Seagoville woman in her 80s.

Hospitalizations in Tarrant and Dallas counties remain mostly flat, but the hospitalization rate is trending upward statewide.

Jenkins said it means "we have yet to see that 14-day decline or really any decline that the doctors want to see before loosening restrictions."

Before this week, the previous statewide record was on May 5 when 1,888 people were in hospitals.

The seven-day rolling average has gone up 13 days in a row.

In North Texas, 660 people are hospitalized Tuesday for COVID-19, compared to Monday's 612 hospitalizations.

The latest data released show statewide positivity rate climbed to 7.55% Saturday and lowered slightly to 7.11% Sunday. The rate accounts for the percentage of people who have been tested who have been found to have COVID-19.

The highest positivity rate was April 13 with 13.86%.

There have been 1,286,139 tests statewide, as of Monday.

Tarrant County also reported 64 new cases and 6 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive in the county to 6,433 and total deaths to 184 since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County also reported 178 hospitalizations, a one-person increase from Monday. Officials say 2,864 have recovered since tracking began in March.

